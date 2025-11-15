Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi accuses Congress of neglecting tribals despite their contributions

PM Modi accuses Congress of neglecting tribals despite their contributions

Before his address, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure and development projects costing more than Rs 9,700 crore

Press Trust of India Dediapada (Guj)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said though tribals contributed greatly to India's freedom struggle, the Congress never recognised their contribution and left them to their own fate during the party's 60-year rule after Independence.
  Addressing a large gathering at Dediapada town in Gujarat's Narmada district to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the PM said his government had increased medical facilities and was working to enhance sports infrastructure in tribal areas.
  Before his address, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure and development projects costing more than Rs 9,700 crore.
 
  "Tribals contributed greatly to the freedom struggle of our country. But the Congress left tribals to their own fate during 60 years of the party's rule," Modi asserted.
  "We have increased medical facilities in tribal areas as they face threat of sickle cell anaemia," the PM said. 
While informing that his government was working to develop sports infrastructure in tribal areas, the Prime Minister told the crowd that the women's team that recently won the cricket World Cup had one tribal player. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

