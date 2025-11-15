Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar's victory an endorsement of PM Modi's development agenda: CM Naidu

Bihar's victory an endorsement of PM Modi's development agenda: CM Naidu

"The Bihar election results gave a message that right governance is right politics; the continuation of government with consistent policies is the reason for the victory," the Andhra CM said

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar's election outcome is an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in an interview with PTI on Saturday, adding that “right governance is right politics”.
 
“The Bihar election results gave a message that right governance is right politics. The continuation of a government with consistent policies is the reason for the victory,” he said.
 
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister credited the Prime Minister for the National Democratic Alliance’s strong performance in the Bihar Assembly elections.
 
Speaking about his relationship with the Prime Minister, Naidu said they share a good rapport. “No problem at all. We are very close to him. Never had any personal problems with him,” he said. “Now, people are believing in India, in Narendra Modi’s leadership.”
 
 
“Narendra Modi’s leadership has produced a new model — empowerment through welfare, development and good governance,” he added.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Naidu said the JD(U) leader put an end to “jungle raj” in the state. “Everybody knows Bihar was jungle raj. He was able to put an end to it. Now both Nitish Kumar — what he has done and what he is doing — and Narendra Modi — what he is doing — that is the endorsement of the elections,” he said.
 
Naidu added that the country’s development is being driven by continuity in governance since 2014.
 
“This is where India is recognising, Indians are recognising his performance. People want a better future and better living standards. This is what he is providing now. So this election gave a message that right governance is right politics,” he said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Election 2025 News Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

