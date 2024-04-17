PM Modi pens personalised letters to every NDA candidate ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, penned individualised letters to every candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) participating in the initial phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This initiative forms part of a comprehensive strategy by the BJP to ensure widespread dissemination of the PM's message across constituencies. Media reports indicate that recipients of the letters expressed their joy upon receiving them and committed to conveying the Prime Minister's message to each voter in their constituencies.

"Through this letter, I would like to tell the people of your constituency that this is not an ordinary election. Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone," the PM wrote in the letter.

"This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047. At this crucial time, I also urge you and all other workers to make full use of the last few hours of the election campaign," the letter further read.

At the same time, I also request you to take care of your health and that of other people around you. I am aware that the summer heat poses problems to everyone. But this election is extremely important for the future of our nation. Therefore, I appeal to the voters to cast their votes early in the morning, before the heat sets in. As a candidate of the BJP, I urge you to convey my assurance to each voter that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens. I send you my wishes for your victory in the election," the PM added.



To Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, K Annamalai, contesting from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, the Prime Minister wrote, "I congratulate you on your decision to leave a prestigious job and commit to serving the people directly. You have been truly instrumental in fortifying the BJP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing critical issues including law enforcement, governance, and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership."

General elections 2024:



The Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases, are scheduled to commence on April 19, culminating in the vote count on June 4, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third consecutive term.