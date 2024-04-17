Business Standard
Peace talks should never compromise core issues of Manipur: CM Biren Singh

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asserted that any form of peace talks between the warring communities should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and must ensure the protection of the indigenous population.
Speaking at the launch of the 'Sankalp Patra' at the BJP party office here, Singh said, "The peace talks should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and the well being of our indigneous people. We will not accept peace negotiations that dilute these fundamental issues."

He added, "During his recent visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had unequivocally said the BJP is committed to preserving the unity of Manipur."

Singh highlighted Shah's acknowledgment of attempts by illegal immigrants to disrupt the demographic balance in the state, stating, "This fact is unknown to the opposition."

Speaking on the contents of the BJP manifesto, Singh said whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises is always implemented.
"Modi's compassion was evident when the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was lifted from 19 police station areas in the state, considering its impact on the youth and sections of society," he commented.
Singh appealed to people to ensure the victory of BJP's Inner Manipur candidate Basantakumar Singh, who is also a member of the Cabinet sub-committee set up by the state government to identify illegal immigrants in the state.
Formal peace talks between apex civil bodies of the Meiteis and Kukis to bring an amicable solution is yet to begin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Biren Singh Lok Sabha elections Manipur

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

