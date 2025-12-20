Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi visits Assam BJP HQ to chair crucial meeting ahead of 2026 polls

Modi reached the Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha area of the city after leading a massive 3.8-km-long roadshow from Sarusajai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati on Saturday evening to chair a strategic meeting with about 280 leaders of the party, with an eye on next year's assembly polls.

Modi reached the Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha area of the city after leading a massive 3.8-km-long roadshow from Sarusajai.

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with party leaders during the visit, state BJP president Dilip Saikia earlier told PTI.

The Vajpayee Bhawan was inaugurated by BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in October 2022, and this is Modi's first visit to it.

 

State BJP spokesperson Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral earlier said 280 leaders would be present at the closed-door meeting. The invitees include the party's ex-state presidents, former and incumbent MPs, ministers and MLAs.

The PM arrived in Guwahati on a two-day tour of the state in the afternoon.

He unveiled a statue of the state's first CM Gopinath Bordoloi, and a new terminus of the airport upon arrival, and addressed a public meeting on the occasion.

