BJP attacks Rahul for Soros link, claims he met India's enemies in Germany

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia showed a purported picture of Gandhi with Berlin-based Hertie school president

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

File image of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday alleged that Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with "enemies of India" during his visit to Germany and asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha as to what kind of "conspiracy" he is hatching against the country by joining hands with such forces.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia showed a purported picture of Gandhi with Berlin-based Hertie school president and professor Cornellia Woll and called it "proof" of the Congress leader meeting "anti-India forces in Germany".

Bhatia claimed that Woll is one of the trustees of the Central European University, which is funded by US-based billionaire investor George Soros's Open Society Foundation.

 

There was no immediate reaction from Rahul Gandhi or the Congress.

Last year too, the BJP had alleged that top Congress leaders had links with Soros-funded organisations that were involved in "anti-India" activities.

"If anyone meets anti-India forces and insults Bharat from foreign soil, it's none other than Rahul," Bhatia charged on Saturday, adding, "George Soros and Rahul Gandhi are two bodies but one soul."  The BJP spokesperson asked why Gandhi goes abroad during or ahead of almost every session of Parliament and "meets enemies of India, who are jealous of India and attack its integrity".

"What kind of anti-India agenda is it that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is hatching a conspiracy against Bharat by joining hands with such anti-India forces," he asked.

Bhatia alleged that Gandhi met "anti-India" forces during his previous foreign visits also, and "defamed and insulted India" with his remarks.

"This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi is indulging in such anti-national activities," he said, adding, "Rahul Gandhi has become Mir Zafar".

Bhatia alleged that Soros makes anti-India statements and also provides funds to create unrest in India and attack the country's integrity and sovereignty.

"George Soros is not an Indian; he is a foreigner. But, Rahul Gandhi has taken the oath of protecting the Constitution," he said.

"These snakelets within India need to be treated. People of the country are demanding it," Bhatia added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rahul Gandhi BJP George Soros Gaurav Bhatia

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

