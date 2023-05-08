close

Political tourist: KTR slams Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Telangana visit

"The parties which did not work for the welfare of the people while in power are now preaching the State governments like Telangana which consistently ranked high in performance," he added

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Launching a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday described the Congress leader as a "political tourist" and alleged that her party is a "sinking ship" which needs to learn from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's "inclusive policies" in the state.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) working president KTR was referring to Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Hyderabad's Saroornagar to address a public meeting on youth issues named 'Yuva Sangharshana Sabha' on Monday.

"Hyderabad is a global city which welcomes lakhs of tourists every day and it also welcomes political tourists like Priyanka Gandhi," KTR said.

The BRS leader took a swipe at Congress and said that the parties which did not work for the welfare of the people while in power are now "preaching the State governments like Telangana which consistently ranked high in performance".

In an apparent jibe at the Congress leader, KTR said that politicians who are "unemployed" are "provoking the youth of Telangana".

KTR alleged that Congress exploited the youth and the issue of unemployment "solely for its politics".

"The country would not have experienced an unemployment crisis if Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced employment policy and worked like BRS," he said.

"The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao provided employment to 2.2 lakh youth in the government and 22 lakh youth in the private sector," the BRS leader added.

He suggested Priyanka to learn from the "inclusive and holistic developmental activities, and policies of Telangana, and implement them in Congress-ruled states".

Sharpening his attacks further, he demanded Priyanka Gandhi to apologise on behalf of the Congress party for allegedly "taking the lives of hundreds of Telangana youth during the separate Telangana movement by delaying the formation of the State for their political gains".

KTR termed the Congress party as a "sinking ship" and suggested Priyanka Gandhi to turn her "political tour" into an "educational tour".

The Minister also highlighted the "failures" during Congress rule on grounds of basic necessities like drinking and irrigation water, electricity and support for agriculture and said that the development in Telangana has been in "stark contrast" to the Congress-ruled states.

"In stark contrast to the Congress rule, BRS led Telangana government provided 24*7 power, Rythu Bandhu, Aasaea pensions for the needy, Mission Bhagiratha etc. The people of Telangana who are astute will secure their future by electing KCR who achieved the formation of the State and the political tourist Priyanka Gandhi will realize this in the tour," KTR said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

