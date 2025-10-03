Friday, October 03, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Print, TV advertising volumes on PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday

Print, TV advertising volumes on PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday

On television, government political and social ads conveying wishes accounted for nearly 28 hours of airtime across over 90 channels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 220 advertisers used 108,000 column centimetres across over 400 Indian newspapers to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on September 17 this year. The SRM Group and JK Tyre were among the top advertisers. Add political and social ads wishing him and the total comes to 363,000 column centimetres according to AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. 
 
On television, government political and social ads conveying wishes accounted for nearly 28 hours of airtime across over 90 channels. Non-political advertisers or ‘pure advertisers’ as AdEx defines them, advertised for a total of half an hour across different channels. While there was a lot of digital advertising too, online ads are coded differently making specific theme ads difficult to discern unlike say in TV or print. That meant not enough data sets were available for analysis, says the TAM report.  
 
 
“The scale of greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday was remarkable across media,” says L V Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research.
 
What could it be compared to? 
 
“Most events are multi-day or built over a period of time, hence not directly comparable with this one day event,” he noted.  
 

More From This Section

Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Obituary: Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Delhi BJP's last link with Partition

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM Naidu meets FM Sitharaman, seeks funds for tariff-hit aqua sector

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul says PM betrayed Ladakh people, demands probe into police firing

Prime Minster Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's new office | Photo: X/ @narendramodi

BJP's relations with Delhi are based on sentiments and trust: PM Modi

Stampede

Karur stampede: Vijay's rally tragedy puts star power under the spotlightpremium

Topics : Narendra Modi print media advertising Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon