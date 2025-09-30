Naidu asks FM Sitharaman for Purvodaya support to boost Andhra economy

With his state’s shrimp farmers hit by the White House’s tariffs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek funds under the Purvodaya scheme to “strengthen” the aquaculture sector.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell 32 seats short of the majority mark. Bihar’s Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Andhra’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), headed by Naidu, became crucial constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.
On 23 July 2024, in the first Budget of the new government, Sitharaman announced Purvodaya “for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh”. She said the scheme would cover seven areas, including human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities, to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat.
During his meeting with Sitharaman in the national capital on Tuesday, Naidu sought funds under Purvodaya to promote horticulture in Rayalaseema, expand coffee plantations, cashew and coconut farms in north Andhra, and strengthen aquaculture in coastal Andhra.
Naidu said targeted funding under Purvodaya would improve productivity, generate employment, and enhance income levels in rural areas. He submitted a detailed representation requesting the Centre’s financial support for the state under the scheme, TDP sources said.
The Andhra chief minister said the scheme’s implementation would help backward regions, such as north Andhra and Rayalaseema, which have historically lagged in industrial and economic development. Since early April, when the White House announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, Naidu has urged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Sitharaman to support his state’s aqua farmers.
Andhra accounts for 80 per cent of the country’s shrimp exports and 34 per cent of marine exports, valued at around Rs 21,246 crore annually, Naidu said in an earlier letter to the finance minister. He noted that 250,000 families directly, and 3 million more in allied sectors, rely on aquaculture in the state.
In another development, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh met the board of Europe’s largest aerospace group, Airbus, led by its Chairman René Obermann. This is the first time the Airbus board has visited India. According to sources, Lokesh presented Andhra’s proposal to host an aerospace manufacturing facility anchored by Airbus.
The state government has offered ready-to-allot land parcels and a forward-looking aerospace policy. “Airbus represents the gold standard in global aerospace, and Andhra Pradesh is prepared to deliver a competitive home for complex manufacturing with full ecosystem support,” Lokesh said, adding that with “ready land, a progressive policy, and corridor flexibility, we can localise, innovate, and scale for global programmes from Andhra Pradesh”.