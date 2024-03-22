Public will teach lesson to BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav on Kejriwal's arrest

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying they can put leaders in jail but not the public which will teach them a lesson.

"Sending the chief minister to jail and controlling news will not help them as they are weakening democracy and suppressing the voice of those who want to raise the truth," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters after meeting senior party leader Azam Khan who is lodged in a jail here.

"They (BJP) can send as many leaders to jailas possible but will not be able to send the public to jail," Yadav said, adding time is the biggest factor and when time comes it will teach them a lesson.

He also accused the BJP of having a 'brahmand record" (universe) of getting fake cases filed.

Not only in Uttar Pradesh, look anywhere else, fake cases are being filed everywhere and because of the electoral bonds expose, look at what is happening in Delhi also. Will the country accept that people are sent to jail by filing false cases and deprived of their rights, he asked



No matter how many atrocities the oppressor commits, in the end only truth will prevail, he said.

Yadav asserted that only Pichda Dalit Alpasankhyak (PDA) will defeat NDA and the government is scared of PDA. "Time is very powerful. No one is stronger than time and when the time comes, the public will teach a lesson to the BJP, the public is waiting to vote for it, to get a chance to vote" he stressed.

On his talks with Khan, he said deliberations were also held on the candidate from Rampur, the home district of the jailed leader, in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"I had gone to meet Azam Khan in a jail, there are problems when someone is put in isolation...I hope that he will get justice, his family will get justice. Khan sahab is facing injustice continuously," he stressed.

