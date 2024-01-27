Sensex (    %)
                        
Alliance with Cong off to a good start on 11 LS seats in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party's alliance with the Congress is "off to a good start" with 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The state sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and elections are due in April-May.
"Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.
The development comes at a time amid strong indications that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.
Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP. The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.
In case Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take a big hit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

