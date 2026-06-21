Purvodaya in focus with PM Modi's push for eastern India's development

The two sides will ink agreements across sectors such as semiconductors, critical minerals, and green energy. Assam’s Morigaon district is where India’s first indigenous semiconductor facility led by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test is located.

The summit in Assam aligns with the then Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s strategic plan, which he discussed in a 2023 speech at New Delhi’s Indian Council for World Affairs. Kishida advocated building an industrial value chain connecting India’s northeast, Bay of Bengal, and the Indo-Pacific.

“The Northeast India, which is surrounded by land, still has unexploited economic potential. Viewing Bangladesh and other areas to the south as a single economic zone, we will promote the Bay of Bengal-Northeast India industrial value chain concept in cooperation with India and Bangladesh to foster the growth of the entire region,” he said.

The PM’s visits to the eastern states are part of the governme­nt’s ‘Purvodaya’ vision. Barring Jharkhand and Mizoram, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has governments in most states in India’s east and northeast.

In a letter to Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on the occasion of ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ or West Bengal Day on Saturday, Modi said the Centre will support the state in all ways possible.

Addressing a public meeting at Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj on Saturday after unveiling projects worth over ₹47,600 crore, Modi said the Centre’s vision was to develop the country through the development of eastern India.