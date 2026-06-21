Purvodaya in focus with PM Modi's push for eastern India's development
From Bengal to Assam, Modi's eastern outreach gathers pace as Guwahati prepares to host the landmark India-Japan summit
Archis Mohan
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in West Bengal over the weekend, and is slated to be in Assam on July 1, where he will hold the India-Japan annual summit talks with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, in Guwahati. Takaichi will lead a high-powered delegation of executives from over 50 Japanese companies and organisations, including automobile giant Suzuki Motor’s President Toshihiro Suzuki. This is the first instance of the India-Japan annual summit, or any other similarly high-profile bilateral summit, taking place in the northeast.
Topics : Narendra Modi India growth East India Japan