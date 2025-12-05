Friday, December 05, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul alleges govt blocks his foreign meetings; BJP calls claim 'lie'

Rahul alleges govt blocks his foreign meetings; BJP calls claim 'lie'

Ahead of Putin's arrival, Rahul Gandhi claimed the government discourages foreign leaders from meeting him - a charge the BJP rejected as false and politically motivated

Rahul Gandhi

LoP in Lok Sabha.

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

Hours prior to Russian President Vladimir Putin landing in New Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the government tells visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) due to its “insecurity”.
 
What did Rahul Gandhi say? 
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House Complex, Gandhi said it has been a long-standing tradition for visiting leaders to meet the LoP — a practice followed during the tenures of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. He alleged that “these days” the government advises foreign dignitaries, and even delegations he meets abroad, “not to meet the LoP”.
 
 
“This is their policy… We get the message that they have been told that the government has said ‘not to meet you’,” Gandhi said. He added that the opposition “also represents India”, and accused the government and the foreign ministry of not following established norms.
 
How did the BJP respond? 

Government sources and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders contested Gandhi’s claim. BJP Lok Sabha member Anil Baluni termed his allegation a “blatant lie”, posting pictures on X of Gandhi meeting several visiting leaders.
 
Which foreign leaders has Gandhi met as LoP? 
Since June 9, 2024, after becoming Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi has met the following visiting dignitaries:
• Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (June 10, 2024)
• Vietnamese PM (August 1, 2024)
• Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (August 21, 2024)
• New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon (March 8, 2025)
• Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam (September 16, 2025)
 
What did the BJP say about protocol? 
Baluni said: “During any visit, MEA organises meetings for the visiting dignitary with government officials and government bodies. Organising meetings outside the government depends on the visiting delegation.”
 

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Vladimir Putin India Foreign Policy

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

