Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over vacant posts in National Commission for SC

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over vacant posts in National Commission for SC

The former Congress president said the vacant posts were a manifestation of the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP government

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

The commission is a constitutional institution and weakening it is a direct attack on the constitutional and social rights of Dalits, Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the government over key posts lying vacant in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fill them up to ensure that it effectively fulfils the responsibility of protecting the rights and interests of Dalits.

The former Congress president said the vacant posts were a manifestation of the "anti-Dalit mindset" of the BJP government.

The commission is a constitutional institution and weakening it is a direct attack on the constitutional and social rights of Dalits, he said  In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Look at another proof of the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP government! The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which protects the rights of Dalits, has been deliberately neglected -- two of its key posts have been lying vacant for the last one year," he said.

 

"This commission is a constitutional institution -- weakening it is a direct attack on the constitutional and social rights of Dalits. If not the commission, then who will listen to the voice of Dalits in the government? Who will take action on their complaints?" Gandhi said.

"Mr. Prime Minister, all the posts of the Commission should be filled as soon as possible so that it can effectively fulfil its responsibility of protecting the rights and interests of Dalits!" the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes is a constitutional body established with a view to provide safeguards against exploitation of Scheduled Castes and to promote and protect their social, educational, economic and cultural interests.

The Commission, which is headed by Kishor Makwana, has two posts vacant -- vice chairman and a member, according to the Commission's website.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

