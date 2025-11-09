Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will be caught for 'vote chori': Rahul

Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will be caught for 'vote chori': Rahul

Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Kishanganj, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide the nation, while the INDIA bloc was making efforts to unite the country

Press Trust of India Kishanganj
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in vote chori'.

Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Kishanganj, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide the nation, while the INDIA bloc was making efforts to unite the country.

Modi, Shah and the Election Commission have no replies to our vote chori' (vote theft) allegations, as the truth is now out in front of people The PM, Shah can go anywhere they like, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori', the former Congress president claimed.

 

Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc will 100 per cent form government in Bihar if the people come together and stop vote theft.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha also hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he does not want employment for the youth of Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Amit Shah Bihar Election 2025 News Election news

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

