Rahul joins Wayanad bypoll campaign, vows to make it global tourism hub

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the UDF candidate contesting in the bypoll

A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the last day of the bypoll campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Monday and promised to elevate Wayanad to the ranks of world's premier tourism destination.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the UDF candidate contesting in the bypoll.

"As a challenge, I will help her (Priyanka Gandhi) to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world," Rahul said, while addressing a gathering followed by a roadshow along with Priyanka from the Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery here.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the people of Wayanad taught him that the word love has a great place in politics. "I did not use that word, but the people of Wayanad taught me that the word has a great place in politics," he added.

 

The Congress leader also stated that love and affection are the only weapons to combat hatred and anger.

A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery.

The Wayanad by-election, scheduled for November 13, was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in Raebareli in the recent parliamentary elections.   

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

