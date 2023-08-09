Confirmation

Rahul to visit Wayanad on Aug 12 for 1st time after being reinstated as MP

"There will be a very warm welcome ever hand in the history of Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi," Siddique added

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Lok Sabha membership has been restored days ago, will be visiting his parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad on August 12, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working president VT Siddique on Tuesday.
"Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Wayanad on August 12. We are going to arrange a warm reception for him and the preparations have already started. There is a district Congress Committee meeting tomorrow. Rahul Gandhi will be present for her on August 12 and 13," said VT Siddique.
"There will be a very warm welcome ever hand in the history of Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi," Siddique added.
Meanwhile, Gandhi has also been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow, as per a party sources. "Rahul Gandhi has got an official confirmation from the Estate office for the allotment of a bungalow to him as an MP in Delhi," the sources said on Tuesday.
According to the source, the Congress leader is yet to decide on the official confirmation of getting his earlier residence back. "For now, he has been offered 12, Tughlak Lane, his earlier residence, but he is yet to decide on it," the source said.
The Congress MP has eight days to respond to this. "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," (the whole country is my home), the Congress leader responded to reporters who asked him about the development on Tuesday.

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow he was asked to vacate after Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the lower house on March 24 as a result of his conviction and a two-year jail term awarded to him for the 'Modi surname' remarks.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership of the lower house after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.
The move to vacate the bungalow had come a day after Surat Session's Court pronounced an order on April 20 on his interim application for a stay on his conviction in the defamation case. Gandhi has since then moved into former Congress President Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath Road residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

