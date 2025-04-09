Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul vows to 'break the wall of 50% reservation'; slams PM over US tariffs

Rahul vows to 'break the wall of 50% reservation'; slams PM over US tariffs

Gandhi also said that District Congress Committees and their chiefs would be empowered and strengthened so that they act as the foundation of the organisation going forward

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Where is the 56-inch chest, Gandhi asked in a swipe at Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is anti-Constitution and an attack on the freedom of religion, as he warned that the BJP-RSS will soon go after the rights of other minorities such as Christians and Sikhs.

Addressing the AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati river, Gandhi also said that an economic storm is approaching and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to pressure from US President Donald Trump on the imposition of tariffs.

Did you see the photograph of PM Modi hugging Trump? This time he ordered Modi ji that we will not hug but will impose new tariffs'. PM Modi did not say a word. To divert attention from this they ran a drama in Parliament for two days, he said, adding, Where is the PM hiding?  Referring to PM Modi's recent meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, Gandhi said the Bangladeshi leader "gives adverse remarks and he is sitting with him".

 

Where is the 56-inch chest, Gandhi asked in a swipe at Modi.

Gandhi said the new Waqf Act is an attack on freedom of religion and is anti-Constitution.

Also Read

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

LIVE news: Cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line section

Jalandhar blast

Highlights: Pakistan's ISI behind blast at Punjab BJP leader's residence, says police

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges President Murmu to protect jobs of sacked WB teachers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Savarkar remarks case: Court allows Rahul Gandhi's plea for summons trial

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Highlights: Trump has blown the lid off the illusion, India must build resilient economy, says Rahul

Citing an article in an RSS-linked magazine, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS have set their sights now on the rights of Christians, and Sikhs would be next.

Gandhi also said that District Congress Committees and their chiefs would be empowered and strengthened so that they act as the foundation of the organisation going forward.

Pushing for a caste census in the country, Gandhi said, "We will break the wall of 50 per cent reservation. What Telangana has done, we are going to do across the country".

Gandhi alleged that the RSS' ideology is against the Constitution and "they want to control all institutions in the country".

He told party leaders that the fight is for the Constitution and it is not easy.

"They have everything at their disposal but we have truth and the love of the people on our side," Gandhi said.

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM's economic advisor denies saying 'K'taka is No. 1 in corruption'

Mahua Moitra, Mahua

Are we supposed to eat dhoklas? Mahua Moitra on CR Park fish market row

J&K Assembly

J&K Assembly erupts over AAP MLA's tilak remarks; BJP demands action

Shashi Tharoor

Congress must be a party of 'hope, not resentment': Shashi Tharoor

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba urges NC alliance to pass resolution rejecting Waqf amendments

Topics : Rahul Gandhi RSS AICC Indian National Congress Caste US tariff hikes Trump's tariff hikes Reservation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon