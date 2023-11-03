Raid is just an excuse to harass people: Delhi min after ED questioning

close
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who underwent more than 20 hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, criticized the central government for the agency's actions, asserting that the raid is merely a pretext to harass individuals.
Speaking to ANI after the ED questioning, the minister claimed that the federal agency did not find anything suspicious from his residence during its search.
"Raid is just an excuse to harass people. They (ED) received nothing during the search. They have got orders from the above...I feel that in this country saying truth and doing politics for the poor is a sin," he said.
He further said that these actions taken by the agency are an 'effort' to destroy Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
"The customs case that ED is talking about is twenty years old. These people want to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party, they want that there should be no politics of work," he added.
Earlier in the day, the Directorate of Enforcement conducted raids at the residence of AAP leader and Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in the Civil Lines area.
Searches started early this morning at 9 am at premises linked to him.
The action by the ED on Raaj Kuman Anand was taken following a charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on charges of false declarations in imports for customs evasion of more than Rs 7 crore apart from international hawala transactions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Delhi government Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

