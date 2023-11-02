Mizoram elections: MNF reason for state's healthcare issues, says Congress

The Mizoram unit of Congress on Tuesday took a jab at the Mizo National Front (MNF) for the worsening healthcare services in Mizoram, holding the regional party accountable for the state's healthcare problems. The Congress criticized the ruling party's move to lay the foundation for a cancer research centre just before the Assembly polls.

The Congress stated that Mizoram saw over 6,000 cancer cases and 3,100 cancer-related deaths in the last five years. The Congress pointed out that the MNF government had borrowed over Rs 265 crores from the World Bank and increased the debt burden on Mizoram's residents. Despite raising a substantial amount of money, the state's healthcare system remains in a decrepit condition.

Congress leaders in Mizoram questioned why the MNF government failed to reimburse Rs 63.88 crore to the people despite allocating the funds. They also said that from 2022-23 to 2023-24, there was a 32.75 per cent decline in Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS) enrollment.

On November 1, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi alleged that the MNF and the ZPM claim to act independently but "are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram". Gandhi said that Congress is the only party that can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment for its people, and protection for the weakest in society. She appealed to the youth and women to vote for the Congress.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Mizoram is one of the five states where assembly elections are scheduled to take place in November-December. Assembly elections will be conducted in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.