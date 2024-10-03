Business Standard
Sacking of Vizag plant workers exposes BJP's anti labour outlook: Venugopal

Venugopal called for the immediate reinstatement of the workers

The dismissed workers staged a protest at the steel plant's Executive Director's office in Ukkunagaram, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for the dismissal of 4,200 contract workers from Vizag Steel Plant.

"The unfair termination of 4,200 contract workers from Vizag Steel Plant once again exposes the BJP's anti-labour stance. This is undoubtedly being done as a precursor to privatising the plant and handing it over to the Prime Minister's favoured corporate allies," Venugopal posted on X on Wednesday.

The dismissed workers staged a protest at the steel plant's Executive Director's office in Ukkunagaram, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday.

Venugopal called for the immediate reinstatement of the workers.

 

"The Congress condemns this move and demands the immediate reinstatement of these workers. We urge both the Central and State governments to take swift corrective action. The Congress stands firmly with the workers and is committed to taking all necessary steps to reverse this unjust decision," he said in his post.

He further noted that the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President, YS Sharmila, has announced an indefinite hunger strike if the workers are not reinstated within 48 hours.

"APCC President Smt. @realyssharmila has declared that she will embark on an indefinite hunger strike at the plant if the workers are not reinstated within 48 hours. The Congress is steadfast in its commitment to protecting the future of Vizag Steel Plant, and we will not allow the NDA government to sell off such a prestigious industrial unit to private entities," Venugopal added.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

