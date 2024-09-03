Saini slams Cong's 'Haryana Maange Hisab', says BJP gives account of work

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress over its 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, saying the BJP government regularly gives an account of its works to the people and asked the opposition party to make known what it did while in power. At a "Jan Ashirwad" rally in Karnal's Nilokheri, he alleged that during the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress took to "lying" and spreading "disinformation" that the Constitution would be changed if Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes prime minister for the third time in a row. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Securing votes by taking support of lies and later exploiting the public is in their DNA," Saini said.

Stepping up the attack on the Congress ahead of the October 5 Assembly polls, the chief minister said, "They have been seeking account (of works done) from us... In the past 10 years, the double-engine government has worked to make the lives of people better... We undertook equitable development."



"We regularly give an account of our work to people. But the Congress misleads people by spreading lies."



Saini further said that he had posed some questions to the Haryana Congress, "but they have not given any reply yet".

"Hooda and other Congress members are taking out the 'Hisab Maange Yatra'. Hooda Sahab should also give an account of the works done during his 10 years of rule," he said, adding, "If I start giving an account of 10 years of our government, I can speak for 10 hours."



Saini said the BJP government undertook all-round development in the state.

Saini said that after he took oath as chief minister in March and just three days later the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into effect.

The BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with its then state unit president Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Khattar got elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnal and was made a Union minister while Saini won the Karnal Assembly bypoll that was held along with the general elections.

Saini said that after the Lok Sabha poll process ended, from that date till the announcement of the Haryana polls on August 16, he barely got around two months.

But even in that short period, the BJP government took several decisions for the welfare of various sections including farmers, youth, employees and the poor, he said.

"Those who are seeking an account (of work done) from us, I want to tell them that we have taken several decisions for the welfare of various sections.. they should also tell what they did when they were in power."



The Congress has been targeting the ruling party over several issues concerning farmers as well as on issues of unemployment, law and order and others.

The BJP is aiming for a hattrick in the Haryana Assembly polls to be held on October 5 but faces a tough challenge from a resurgent Congress which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.