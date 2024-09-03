Business Standard
Families of criminals should not be punished for their deeds: Mayawati

Families of criminals should not be punished for their deeds: Mayawati

The court said it would lay down the guidelines on the issue that would be enforceable across the country

Mayawati

"Bulldozers should also be used now as per the decision of the Supreme Court. However, it would be better if there was no need to use them because criminal elements could also be dealt with under strict laws. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's observation on the demolition of houses of those involved in criminal cases and said that the families of criminals should not be punished for their deeds.
With several state administrations bulldozing the houses of those involved in criminal cases, the Supreme Court on Monday asked how anybody's house can be demolished just because he is an accused.
The court said it would lay down the guidelines on the issue that would be enforceable across the country.
"Action against criminal elements in the country should be taken under the law and their families and close ones should not be punished for their crimes. Our party's government in the state had shown this by establishing the rule of law through law," Mayawati said in a series of posts on X in Hindi.
"Bulldozers should also be used now as per the decision of the Supreme Court. However, it would be better if there was no need to use them because criminal elements could also be dealt with under strict laws.
"Instead of using bulldozers on the families and close ones of criminal elements, strict action should be taken against the concerned officials who, in collusion with such elements, do not give proper justice to the victims. All governments must pay attention to this," she said.

The Supreme Court's observation came during a hearing on petitions filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others seeking directions to various state governments to ensure that no further demolition of properties of those accused in cases of rioting and violence takes place.
The court, however, said it would not protect any unauthorised construction or encroachment on public roads.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

