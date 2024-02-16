Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC delegation submits report to Prez Murmu

The NCSC delegation visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday and submitted its report to the President after returning to Delhi, the officials said

Sandeshkhali

Women demonstrate a protest against TMC leader Shajahan, in Sandeshkhali, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. | Photo Credit: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) which visited West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to probe alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Friday.
A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
They are demanding the immediate arrest of Sheikh, who has been absconding since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that raided his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob last month.
The NCSC delegation visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday and submitted its report to the President after returning to Delhi, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali situation 'highly reprehensible': Bengal Guv in report to MHA

BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly session over Sandeshkhali unrest

BJP, Cong teams to visit West Bengal's violence-hit Sandeshkhali today

Sandeshkhali incident: 17 arrested, won't allow injustice, says CM Mamata

Everyone leaving Cong as it's trapped in vicious circle of nepotism: PM

Cong appeals to judiciary to 'save' multi-party system, calls for agitation

Reservation to Maratha's will be as per terms of law, says CM Eknath Shinde

I-T dept freezes Cong's bank accounts, appellate tribunal de-freezes later

Cong allots Rs 200 cr for Christians, Rs 100 cr to develop Wakf properties

Topics : Mamata Banerjee President of India All India Trinamool Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon