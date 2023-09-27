close
Sanjay Raut criticises CM Shinde over rainfall situation in Maharashtra

Raut alleged that the chief minister was ignoring the troubles of the people caused due to floods in the state. He also attacked Shinde for his participation in the Ganesh Chaturthi event

Sanjay Raut

Further slamming Shinde for going on a foreign trip, Raut said, "What investment are you going to bring to the state? First, bring back the investment that has gone from Maharashtra to Gujarat."

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde over the rainfall situation in the state that has triggered waterlogging and floods at several parts of Maharashtra.
Raut alleged that the chief minister was ignoring the troubles of the people caused due to floods in the state. He also attacked Shinde for his participation in the Ganesh Chaturthi event.
"The whole of Nagpur is flooded; parts of Maharashtra are facing drought; why did the CM not visit those areas? Despite visiting flood-affected areas he is busy celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities?," Raut asserted while speaking at a media conference.
Further slamming Shinde for going on a foreign trip, Raut said, "What investment are you going to bring to the state? First, bring back the investment that has gone from Maharashtra to Gujarat."
On being asked about the reason behind the postponement of Eknath Shinde's Europe trip, Raut said the CM was afraid of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Aditya Thackeray and the people of Maharashtra.
"There is no need for the CM to visit foreign countries when Maharashtra is in trouble. While the people of Maharashtra are in pain and agony, Eknath Shinde is busy in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with huge fervour', he said in a statement.

The Shiv Sena leader (UBT) also called out the delay in resolution to the onion farmers issue in Maharashtra and said that when the problem is in Maharashtra why is Piyush Goyal calling the farmers in delhi, "what has he done for the farmers of Maharashtra?", he asked.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also debunked the rumours of Sunita Pawar contesting from Baramati. Speaking to ANI, he said "Stop these rumours, it won't happen, we clearly understand the politics of Pawar family and Baramati.
Topics : Eknath Shinde Sanjay Raut Maharashtra government

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

