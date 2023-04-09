close

Opposition firm on demand for probe against Adani companies: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the "united opposition" feels a probe into the Adani group companies is necessary and his party is in support of such a demand

Mumbai
Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the "united opposition" feels a probe into the Adani group companies is necessary and his party is in support of such a demand.

Talking to reporters, Raut said he does not wish to get involved in the differences between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party over the nature of the investigation.

"The united opposition feels a probe is necessary into the Adani companies and the Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of it (opposition),'' he said.

A probe monitored by the Supreme Court and an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) can be done together, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Raut said industrialists should be supported, but not corruption.

Notably, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar had in an interview to NDTV on Friday said the inquiry committee appointed by the Supreme Court following allegations of stock manipulation levelled against the Adani group by US-based Hindenburg Research would be more useful.

In a JPC, the ruling party (BJP) will have a majority, said Pawar, whose party is an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in Maharashtra.

Raut said, "Pawar hasn't opposed an inquiry against Adani. The issue is whether it should the JPC or a Supreme Court-monitored probe.''

Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut claimed the CM and the other Shiv Sena leaders who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray were planning to do so even when Prithviraj Chavan (of Congress) was the chief minister.

"These people had met (Congress leader) Ahmed Patel in Delhi,'' he further claimed.

Chavan served the chief minister of Maharashtra between November 2010 and September 2014.

Raut said Sharad Pawar should take a stand on opposition leaders being targeted by the Modi government.

''(Gautam) Adani is targeted because he is very close to Modi and his wealth has increased because of his closeness to the prime minister,'' Raut claimed.

Asked about CM Shinde's current visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Raut claimed the Maharashtra government has left the state farmers in the lurch and its leaders are on a "religious tourism".

In the last 72 hours, hailstorm and unseasonal rains in several parts of the state have damaged crops. The government had said it will provide relief to farmers after the budget session, the Sena (UBT) leader said.

''This government is indulging in politics over Ayodhya. Lord Ram, who is against falsehood, will never bless them. I only hope God gives them good sense,'' he said.

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

