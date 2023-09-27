Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

Telangana Congress is expected to release its full list of candidates for the state assembly polls on October 9 as the party awaits members from other parties like the Left, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Telangana Jana Samiti to join, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has received 1,106 applications for 119 constituency tickets in the state, with the state unit president A Revanth Reddy, clarifying that it was the only method to apply for nomination.

In the coming days, about 30 more key leaders, all former MPs and MLAs, from the BJP are also likely to join the Congress. Besides, BRS MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Rekha Naik, Bethi Subhash Reddy, T Rajaiah Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and MLC from BRS Kasireddy Narayan Reddy are also expected to join the Congress on the promise of assured tickets, the DC report said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a few other senior leaders are overseeing the task of alliance formation in the state. It is learnt that the party's seniormost leaders plan to announce candidates for all seats in one go to ensure that candidates have ample time to campaign.

The Telangana Assembly will likely go to elections at the end of this year in December, with the current assembly completing its term in January 2024. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been ruling Telangana since the formation of the state in June 2014 under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).