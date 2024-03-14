Sensex (    %)
                             
SC seeks Ajit Pawar faction's response on Sharad Pawar group's plea

We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used, the bench said

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response of the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a plea of the Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response by Saturday to Sharad Pawar's plea and fixed it for further hearing on March 19.
We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used, the bench said.
Earlier, the top court had directed that the Election Commission's order of February 7 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders.
It had also sought response of the Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea of Sharad Pawar against the February 6 order of the Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra deputy chief minister-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ajit pawar Sharad Pawar Supreme Court Maharashtra Assembly Nationalist Congress Party

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

