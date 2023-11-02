close
Sense of discontent prevailed among people against system before 2014: Yogi

Adityanath said "earlier disorder, anarchy and distrust of the government had become the identity of India"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

But the nation underwent a transformation after Modi became prime minister, he said at a degree distribution programme held on the occasion of completion of 25 years of the Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology here | File image

Press Trust of India Ghaziabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
A sense of discontent prevailed among the country's citizens prior to 2014 against the system, which changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.
Adityanath said "earlier disorder, anarchy and distrust of the government had become the identity of India".
But the nation underwent a transformation after Modi became prime minister, he said at a degree distribution programme held on the occasion of completion of 25 years of the Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology here.
"Presently, India is witnessing new heights of development and its 1.4 billion citizens hold their leadership in high regard, extending full respect and trust," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.
Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh stands today as one of the leading states in the country in terms of ease of doing business.
"Notably, the state's economy, which was once ranked eighth or tenth, is now in the race to become number one and two. This transformation represents the emergence of a new Uttar Pradesh of new India," he added.
The chief minister said that the youths of Uttar Pradesh were "reluctant to identify themselves as residents" of the state prior to 2017.
"Festivals could not be celebrated peacefully. Rather than resolving the issues at hand, the government itself had become the problem. Presently, no citizen of UP is facing any identity crisis. Even those who are not from the state call themselves from Uttar Pradesh," he added.
Highlighting the growing importance of drone technology in agriculture and various other fields, Adityanath mentioned the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in aiding various tasks.
In light of these advancements, there is a need to introduce new courses, he said.
The chief minister emphasised that technology is proving its effectiveness across multiple facets of life, including combating corruption.
"However, we have to keep in mind that technology should be driven by humans. Man should not become its slave," Adityanath asserted.
"The programme of PM Gati Shakti Mission has been taken forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for infrastructure development in the entire country. On this one platform, we can get all types of NOC," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Modi govt

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

