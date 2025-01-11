Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Shiv Sena (UBT) to go alone in local bodies elections, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) to go alone in local bodies elections, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut further claimed that the INDIA bloc did not hold a single meeting after the Lok Sabha elections

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will contest the upcoming elections to the various local bodies alone.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances were for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

"In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," he said.

He said party chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the party indications that it should go alone.

Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the state assembly, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

 

Also Read

Sanjay Raut

Ajit Pawar-led NCP trying to poach rival faction MPs, claims Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut

BJP launches projects before polls, neglects promises for 5 years: Raut

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Recognition given by 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries biggest honour: Shinde

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MLA

Bhujbal's exclusion from Maharashtra cabinet NCP's issue: Shiv Sena leader

Vinod Kambli

Maha govt announces Rs 5L aid for cricketer Vinod Kambli, assures support

He further claimed that the INDIA bloc did not hold a single meeting after the Lok Sabha elections.

"We were not able to appoint even a convenor for INDIA bloc. It isn't good. As the largest party of the alliance, it was the Congress's responsibility to convene a meeting," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's remark that he has never mentioned farm loan waivers in his speeches, Raut said, "Even if he hasn't spoken about it. Farm loan waiver and Rs 2,100 for Laadki Bahin beneficiaries are mentioned in the BJP's poll manifesto. These two promises have to be implemented. He is the finance minister in the BJP government, and he will have to do it."  To a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during his first podcast that he is human and can make mistakes, Raut said, "He (Modi) is god. I don't consider him a human. God is god. If someone declares him an incarnation of god, how can he be a human? He is the 13th avatar of Vishnu. If someone who has been considered god says he is human, something is wrong. There is chemical 'locha'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi doing 'damage control' with 'not God' remarks, says Jairam Ramesh

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

AAP accuses BJP of vote buying, embezzlement ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

MK Stalin, Stalin

Only the centre has the power to cancel Neet, clarifies TN CM Stalin

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi, Nikhil Kamath, podcast

Success lies in how I prepare my team for the future: PM in debut podcast

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh

SAD accepts Badal's resignation, announces new president election on Mar 1

Topics : Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Sanjay Raut Opposition parties Indian National Congress Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon