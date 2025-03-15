Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sharad Pawar urges PM Modi to install statues of Maratha warriors in Delhi

Sharad Pawar urges PM Modi to install statues of Maratha warriors in Delhi

The area around Talkatora Stadium holds immense importance in the military campaigns launched by the Maratha Empire against the Mughals in the 18th century

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said the prime minister's leadership has always been instrumental in honouring and preserving India's glorious past. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit installing three horse-mounted statues of Peshwa Bajirao I, Mahadji Shinde and Malharrao Holkar at the Talkatora Stadium here.

The area around Talkatora Stadium holds immense importance in the military campaigns launched by the Maratha Empire against the Mughals in the 18th century.

Pawar said a Pune-based NGO had planned to install busts of Bajirao, Shinde and Holkar at the Talkatora Stadium, but litterateurs and historians have weighed in favour of equestrian statues of the three warriors.

"However, many literary figures and well-wishers have voiced the sentiment that full-sized equestrian statues would be a more fitting tribute to their valour and contribution," he said in a letter to Modi.

 

Pawar said as Talkatora Stadium falls under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), he was seeking the prime minister's intervention in directing the Government of Delhi and NDMC to grant the necessary permissions for installing full-sized equestrian statues.

The Talkatora Stadium was also the venue of the 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan which was inaugurated by the prime minister.

"Organised by Sarhad Pune and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, this literary festival was elevated to historic significance under your esteemed leadership," he said.

"Your profound and insightful speech resonated deeply with Marathi people across the world. I truly appreciate you for your kind gesture exhibiting your special affection towards me during the inaugural ceremony," Pawar said.

The NCP-SP veteran said the prime minister's leadership has always been instrumental in honouring and preserving India's glorious past and he looked forward to the necessary directives to the concerned authorities.

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

