Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP slams Karnataka's 4% Muslim quota, questions Rahul's visits to Vietnam

BJP slams Karnataka's 4% Muslim quota, questions Rahul's visits to Vietnam

Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of seeking to lead the Congress in the competitive communal and vote bank politics among opposition parties

Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP leader

Ravi Shankar Prasad also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his "extraordinary fondness" for Vietnam. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday slammed the Karnataka government's decision to reserve four per cent of government contracts for Muslims as unconstitutional, alleging that it is part of the Congress' appeasement politics and will weaken the national unity.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his "extraordinary fondness" for Vietnam, claiming the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is spending more time in that country than his constituency.

Gandhi is said to be in Vietnam during Holi after spending time there during the New Year as well, he claimed.

 

"The frequency of his visit to that country is very curious," Prasad said.

He accused Gandhi of seeking to lead the Congress in the competitive communal and vote bank politics among opposition parties, claiming that he is behind the Karnataka government's decision for quota for Muslim contractors.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

Highlights: Tamil Nadu govt replaces ₹ symbol with Tamil symbol in state Budget documents

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul slams BJP over paper leaks, says students' future at risk in 6 states

BJP, Maharashtra

Highlights: BJP's mayoral candidates in the lead, party set to sweep Haryana civic polls

Donald Trump

Highlights: Will increase tariffs on cars entering US if Canada doesn't lift tariffs, warns Trump

Rajya Sabha

LIVE news: Rajya Sabha clears Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 by voice vote

Such a decision may seem small but developments like these add up to have serious national implications, Prasad said, wondering if there is any limit to such competitive appeasement politics and if separate queues for Muslims in buying cinema and train tickets will come next.

The former law minister claimed that such decisions also weaken the voice for those Muslims who are against such politics and stand for the country's development.

Prasad said several demands for separate treatment for Muslims during the independence movement had finally ended up in the country's division.

He said the Supreme Court has emphatically spoken against religion-based reservations and expressed confidence that the decision of the Congress government in Karnataka will be challenged in courts.

The Constitution makes provision for reservation on the ground of social and education backwardness, and Muslims too have benefitted under it in different states, he said.

The Karnataka government has given its nod for amending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act to provide four per cent reservation in government tenders to Muslim contractors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule compares proposed anti-urban Naxal bill to Rowlatt Act, seeks review

Bhupesh Baghel

'Conspiracy by BJP': Bhupesh Baghel denies reports of ED summoning his son

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Drug menace: Congress demands disbanding of SFI, targets Pinarayi Vijayan

Shooting, Gun

Former Cong MLA Bamber Thakur shot by assailiants in Himachal's Bilaspur

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta pledges to transform Delhi with better health, education

Topics : Rahul Gandhi muslim quota bill Karnataka Ravi Shankar Prasad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon