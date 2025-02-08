Business Standard

Ego clashes within INDIA bloc led to BJP's Delhi win: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

The BJP will form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls, the results of which were announced on Saturday

Rohit Pawar NCP (SP) MLA

Rohit Pawar NCP (SP) MLA | Image credit: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on Saturday said the opposition INDIA bloc parties could not overcome their egos, ultimately allowing the BJP to achieve an otherwise “impossible” victory in the Delhi assembly polls. 
In a post on X, Pawar, who represents the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, said that in more than 15 seats, the margin of victory for BJP nominees was significantly lower than the votes secured by the third-placed candidate. 
Looking at these numbers, it is clear that had the INDIA grouping remained united, the BJP would not have won more than 20 seats, he said. 
 
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a grouping of nearly two dozen parties, was formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to take on the BJP. It managed to pull down BJP's tally to 240 seats. 
However, BJP course-corrected and registered stunning victories in the ensuing Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, and has now topped it with a fabulous win in Delhi, where INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress fought separately. 

“Unfortunately, parties within the INDIA bloc failed to set aside their egos, ultimately allowing the BJP to achieve an otherwise impossible victory,” said Pawar. 
This should serve as a lesson for all leaders still relying on traditional methods of contesting elections, said the NCP (SP) MLA.
“When fighting against a political juggernaut like the BJP, which contests elections using all possible means, fair or unfair, like-minded parties needed to make strategic adjustments, taking a step forward or backward when necessary,” he said. 
The BJP will form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The AAP secured victories from 22 seats, while the Congress drew a blank for a third straight time.

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections NCP Sharad Pawar United Opposition AAP Indian National Congress BJP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

