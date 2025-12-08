Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Share copy of latest party constitution in 30 days: EC to parties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dec 08 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

The Election Commission on Monday asked political parties to share copies of their latest constitution with updated amendments within 30 days, as it found many are yet to submit the crucial document to it.

In a letter to party chiefs, the poll authority said the party constitution is an important document containing vital information regarding the objectives of the party and procedures it must follow for functioning in a democratic manner.

It said each registered political party is also obliged to furnish to EC, any and all amendments carried out to their constitution.

"It's requested that the copy of the latest party constitution, along with all its amendments up-to-date, should be furnished to the ECI, within 30 days, so as to upload the latest constitution on the website of the ECI," it said.

 

Officials pointed out that some parties have not updated the EC with their latest constitutions for a very long time.

"This is a reminder," the official said.

The EC said that for overall strengthening of the electoral space, it is essential that all parties must adhere to the provisions contained in their party constitution.

"For this purpose, ECI uploads the constitution of such political parties on its website and can be assessed by anyone," it noted.

Constitution Election Commission

Dec 08 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

