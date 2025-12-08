Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Govt wanted debate on Vande Mataram as Bengal polls near: Priyanka Gandhi

Govt wanted debate on Vande Mataram as Bengal polls near: Priyanka Gandhi

"You want us to keep delving into the past because this government does not want to look at the present and the future," she said

Priyanka Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the government pushed for a debate on Vande Mataram as the West Bengal assembly polls were approaching and that it wanted to divert attention from the problems people were facing.

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on 150 years of national song Vande Mataram, she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the prime minister he used to be as his "self-confidence was decreasing and policies were weakening the country".

The Congress MP from Wayanad slammed the BJP for targeting first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and alleged that the government wanted this debate to make fresh allegations against those who fought for the country's freedom.

 

"Since you keep talking about Nehru, let's do one thing, let's assign a time for a discussion, list out all the insults against him... debate it and let's close the chapter for once and all," she said.

"After that, let's talk about today's issues - price rise and unemployment," she said.

Also Read

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces Health Security Cess Bill in Rajya Sabha

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

PM takes Nehru's name in every debate: Gaurav Gogoi slams govt in Lok Sabha

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata welcomes PM Modi's move to discuss 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'

At 100 years, Vande Mataram saw India 'in chains of Emergency': PM Modi

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Opposition seeks govt statement on IndiGo disruptions, flights chaos

The Congress leader also listed the "chronology" of the national song Vande Mataram and cited correspondence between Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose to rebut Prime Minister Modi's charge that the Congress indulged in politics of appeasement over Vande Mataram.

"The topic that we are discussing is part of the soul of the country. When we mention Vande Mataram, it reminds us of the history of our freedom struggle. This debate is strange; this song has made a place in people's hearts; so what is the need for a debate?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

"What is our objective, our responsibility towards people, how are we fulfilling that. ...Why are we having a debate on the national song? What debate can there be on it?"  "We are having this debate as Bengal polls are coming and the prime minister wants to play his role in that," she alleged.

The second reason why the government wanted this debate is that it wanted to make fresh allegations against those who fought for the country's freedom and made enormous sacrifices for the country, Priyanka Gandhi claimed  "You want us to keep delving into the past because this government does not want to look at the present and the future," she said.

"Prime Minister Modi is not the PM he used to be; it is showing that his self-confidence is decreasing and his policies are weakening the country. My friends in the government are silent because deep inside they also know this," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi urged people to understand the chronology of Vande Mataram. "Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote the song in 1875, when he wrote the first two stanzas and in 1882, published it in Anand Math after adding four stanzas," she said.

In 1896, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore sang it for the first time at a Congress session, she said.

She also cited correspondence between Nehru and Bose and rebutted PM Modi's charge that Congress indulged in appeasement.

She said that questioning the decision of having the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram as the national song was akin to questioning the Constituent Assembly and its members.

"Modi ji has been PM for about 12 years and Nehru ji was in jail for around the same period," she said on the prime minister's criticism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

Elections, amendments and agitations: The political story of India in 2025

Priyank Kharge (Photo: Wikipedia)

BJP has abandoned its responsibilities as Oppn in Karnataka: Priyank Kharge

Revanth Reddy

Telangana: Young, hungry & restless in the bold chase for global capitalpremium

Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi, Investment

UP's $1 trillion target gathers steam as state revives transformation panelpremium

BJP Flag, BJP

'Historic blunders' on J-K, China, Nehru's legacy: BJP hits back at Sonia

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Vande Mataram Vande Mataram row Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon