Shekhawat slams K'taka CM for spreading falsehood over water projects

Shekhawat reacted to Siddaramaiah's statement on Saturday alleging that the Narendra Modi-led government did not address Karnataka's water issues despite scanty rainfall

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Lashing out at Siddaramaiah, Shekhawat said in a statement on 'X': "We know it is tradition for Congress to spread false rumour & misinformation. But it isn't becoming of a CM to wreak havoc in people's lives by doing so."

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing him of spreading falsehood and misinformation with regard to the various water projects including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river.
Shekhawat reacted to Siddaramaiah's statement on Saturday alleging that the Narendra Modi-led government did not address Karnataka's water issues despite scanty rainfall.
Alleging that projects like Mekedatu and the Mahadayi River are pending Centre's approval, Siddaramaiah charged, "Do you want to inflict more thirst on Kannadigas, dear Prime Minister?"

Lashing out at Siddaramaiah, Shekhawat said in a statement on 'X': "We know it is tradition for Congress to spread false rumour & misinformation. But it isn't becoming of a CM to wreak havoc in people's lives by doing so."

Regarding the Mekedatu project, the Minister said the discussion on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was included as an agenda item during various meetings of Cauvery Water Management Authority.
However, discussion on this issue could not take place due to lack of consensus among party States on this agenda item, he added.
The DPRs of Kalasa-Banduri Nala project have already been approved by the Central Water Commission with certain conditions and the same has been communicated to the government of Karnataka, Shekhawat said.
"Of the five projects from Karnataka prioritised under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana- Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme during 2017-17, three stand completed," the Minister said.
"Two are ongoing and Rs 1,190.05 crore of the Rs 1,238.30 crore of Central assistance has already been released to date," he added.
Shekhawat further explained that under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, Karnataka has already received Rs 629.54 crore from the Centre but spent only Rs 274.05 crore as on October 28, 2023.
Siddaramaiah hit out at the Centre for the past few days accusing it of hurting the interest of the state and its people.
He has been running a campaign on 'X' with the hashtag "#WhyNoLoveForKarnataka?" and "#AnswerMadiModi".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Siddaramaiah Karnataka Karnataka government Jal Shakti Ministry

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

