Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shiv Sena (UBT) should stop hurting sentiments of Hindus: Dy CM Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena UBT leader on Monday claimed that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built four km away from the original place

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Speaks to media, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) should stop insulting the sentiments of crores of Hindus, Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday, a day after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut raised doubts on the site of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to reporters after visiting the temple of Mumbadevi, the deity after which Mumbai city has been named, Fadnavis said, "I don't respond to fools.

But I can say one thing - stop insulting Hindus." "You (the Shiv Sena UBT) don't have any contribution in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. And the act of hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus is wrong," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said while responding to a question on Raut.

The Shiv Sena UBT leader on Monday claimed that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built four km away from the original place.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

Opposition should stop commenting on Ram temple consecration: Anurag Thakur

Doesn't matter if you're small state, feel equal: Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland

INDIA bloc will sweep Chandigarh municipal polls: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Nagaland on Day 3

AAP-Cong perfect example of 'friendship with benefits': Shehzad Poonawalla

Topics : Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena BJP Ram temple Ram Temple dispute Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon