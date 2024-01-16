Sensex (    %)
                        
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Nagaland on Day 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on the third day from Kohima in Nagaland in the early hours of Tuesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur, in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur, in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on the third day from Kohima in Nagaland in the early hours of Tuesday.
On Monday, the yatra completed its path in Manipur after commencing from Sekmai.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the locals in Kohima, Nagaland this morning as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from here on the third day of its journey today.
The Yatra was halted here on Monday evening.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on X took a dig at PM Modi citing the road conditions in Nagaland.
"The third day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will soon begin from Viswema near Kohima. Meanwhile, going from last night's campsite to the starting point of the journey via NH29 is a punishment in itself. The ground realities are far from the Prime Minister's claims," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Manipur after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crossed the state and entered Nagaland on Monday evening.
In a post on social media, Rahul said that he will continue to stand and fight for the people of Manipur.
"Thank you to the beautiful people of Manipur for the love and warmth you have given us. I will continue to stand with you and fight for you until you have peace and justice," he said.
In another post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that our journey is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by BJP's politics of division and neglect.
"Today Manipur is looking towards the entire country with hopeful eyes. We have to erase the pain in their eyes and light the lamp of hope. Our journey is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by BJP's politics of division and neglect. We will walk together; we will fight together. The right to justice, until we get it," he said.
Meanwhile, as Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Nagaland's Kohima on Monday evening, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that a delegation of the Naga HOHO representing Naga organisations from different states met with Rahul Gandhi.

They submitted a memorandum to him seeking implementation of the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM in 2015.
Naga HOHO is an apex body empowered to take crucial decisions related to the people belonging to the Naga community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

