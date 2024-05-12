SIT not going abroad to bring Prajwal Revanna back: K'taka HM Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into sexual abuse charges against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, will not be going abroad to bring him back, and the Interpol will share information about him.

He also cautioned political leaders about making public statements or sharing information in connection with the case, which is sensitive. The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna, who is grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is facing charges of sexually abusing several women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest. Prajwal Revanna is said to have flown abroad on April 27, a day after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka was held. He was BJP-JD(S) alliance's joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls in the first phase. "No, there is no such option. Blue Corner Notice has been issued and the Interpol will share the information. The respective country in which he is found or identified-- they will inform them (Interpol) and then our agencies, the CBI will get to know, and through them we will get to know. So far there is no information," Parameshwara said.

He was responding to a question on reports about the SIT team travelling abroad in connection with the case. Speaking to reporters, he said, "investigation is going on, not to affect the investigation we don't want to share any information."



Responding to a question on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's statement alleging conspiracy behind the arrest of BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, for making allegations against Congress leaders in connection with the case, Parameshwara said, "if any one says anything I cannot react to it. We cannot respond to every public statement. As this is a serious case, we cannot share information until the investigation is completed."



"My request to the public and to our leaders is to be cautious while making statements. If not, based on the statements given by them, we may have to call them for investigation and record their statement under 41 A of CrPC," he added.

Asked whether JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will also be served notice, the Minister said he is a former CM and that he believes that the former has taken this case seriously. "Before giving any statements on this case or before sharing any information in the public domain, one has to be cautious, and this applies to all," he added.