Sitharaman trying to mislead Kerala people on funds disbursement: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of trying to mislead the public through her claims of timely disbursement of required funds to the southern state by the Centre.

Sitharaman, a day ago, had dismissed allegations by Kerala's Left government of negligence in fund allocation and claimed that the Central government promptly sends the required funds to the people of the southern state without any delay.

She had also blamed the state government for non-release of funds under various categories by the Centre, alleging that it was due to the Left administration's failure to meet the necessary criteria.

Refuting the claims and allegations of the Union minister, Vijayan contended that requirements of the southern state were brought to Sithraman's attention several times through written requests from state Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Balagopal had also met the Union minister personally to highlight the state's financial problems, the CM claimed.

"I had brought the state's needs to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Vijayan said.

He alleged that by "hiding these facts", the Union Finance Minister was unfortunately trying to mislead the people of Kerala.

"After taking steps that were harmful for our state, the Union Finance Minister comes and tries to justify the Centre's actions by hiding the facts. Her claims are incorrect and baseless," the CM said while addressing a gathering in Thiruvambady here as part of the state's government outreach programme -- Nava Kerala Sadas.

He said the funds and grants the state was seeking were its entitlement and not a favour or something given free by the Centre.

"So the amounts the state is entitled to should be given," Vijayan said.

Sitharaman, on Saturday, criticised the ruling CPI(M)-led alliance in the state and claimed that the highest amount of Finance Commission Grants has been released to Kerala from 2009-10 to 2023-24 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also asserted that the state receives funds without delay.

Sitharaman had also said that Kerala government's move to pursue legal measures regarding its allegation that the Centre was denying grants to the southern state will help the Union government present the real story.

The Union minister had outright rejected the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's long-standing allegation that the BJP-led Centre is withholding grants and funds, and said these charges are being made for political mileage and to mislead the public.

Her statements came as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) gears up to protest in New Delhi against what they claim is the BJP-ruled Centre's neglect of the state.

Chief Minister Vijayan, along with Cabinet colleagues, Left MLAs, MPs, and other leaders, are set to participate in the protest.

The LDF has criticised the Central government for neglecting Kerala in various sectors, noting that the state is yet to receive Rs 58,000 crore in aid it deserves.