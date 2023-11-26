Sensex (-0.07%)
T'gana polls: Priyanka attacks BRS on unemployment, corruption, paper leak

She addressed corner meetings and roadshows at different places in the state, including Madhira and Palair, as part of her campaign for the November 30 assembly polls

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 6:27 AM IST
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the BRS government in Telangana, questioning what right it has to continue in office when unemployment of youth, corruption and leak of question papers have become the order of the day.
She addressed corner meetings and roadshows at different places in the state, including Madhira and Palair, as part of her campaign for the November 30 assembly polls.
She alleged that while unemployment is rampant in the state, as many as 17 departments are with the "family of CM KCR" (K Chandrasekhar Rao).
"You (people) are worried about finding work. There is corruption from top to bottom," the Congress leader said.
She also expressed concern over "papers getting leaked" as she referred to the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
"What right does such a government have to continue in office?" she asked.
Asserting that the people of the state are going to bring in a "government of guarantees" for the sake of their better future, Gandhi expressed confidence that the state would witness a change of regime in favour of Congress.
The poll guarantees of Congress in the state include two hundred thousand job appointments in the first year after it comes to power.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X (formerly Twitter) that he had an interaction with youth who are preparing for competitive exams at Ashok Nagar here.
"It is our duty to transform their dreams into reality, which is why we have released a job calendar to fill 200,000 govt jobs within the first year of our govt in Telangana. This is not just a promise, it is Congress's Guarantee!" he said in the X post.
Ashok Nagar is a hub of coaching centres and youth preparing for competitive examinations in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Assembly elections Telangana KCR Congress

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 6:27 AM IST

