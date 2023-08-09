Confirmation

Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP

Congress's Mizoram unit president argued that the entire country, especially Mizoram, is passing through a dark period due to the BJP's policies

Lalsawta

Lalsawta alleged that the BJP is attempting to erase th traditions of minorities through the implementation of the UCC (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Congress' Mizoram unit president Lalsawta on August 4 stated that all political parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state should come together to form a front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to an EastMojo report.

In a press conference, he argued that the entire country, especially Mizoram, is passing through a dark period due to the BJP's policies. Lalsawata stated that Opposition parties joined together and form Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to save the country.

He was quoted as saying by EastMojo that there has never been such a dark period and deplorable situation since India got Independence. This is all because of the BJP's policies to suppress the religious practices and cultures of the minorities, he added.

Lalsawta alleged that the BJP is attempting to erase the cultures and traditions of minorities through the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He urged all the political parties in the state to fight against the BJP collectively. He also urged all NGOs and churches to form a forum to fight them.

He also said that the Congress party condoles the deaths of the Mizo kindred brothers in Manipur who had to suffer the consequences of violence.

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president said that Congress will fight all the 40 Assembly seats in the elections due later this year. The party will finalise its candidates within this month, he added.

Lalsawta also criticised the BJP at the centre for the passage of the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill, 2023 in both houses of the Parliament, as the implementation of the act will hasten the demolition of the environment, especially in Mizoram.

Elections for the legislative assembly in Mizoram are set to take place later this year. The state is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF). In 2018, MNF won 26 in the 40-seat assembly house. 

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

