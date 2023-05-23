State violence giving birth to gun culture: Akhilesh on Noida shootout

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of giving birth to "gun culture" in the state, and also held the dispensation accountable for an incident at a private university in Greater Noida where a student killed a batch-mate before shooting himself dead.

A 21-year-old BA third year student had on Thursday shot dead his woman batchmate inside the Shiv Nadar university premises. The two were allegedly in a relationship but had broken up due to some differences after which the student took the extreme step, according to local police officials.

"Due to poor security arrangements in the prestigious Shiv Nadar university in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, near Delhi, the killing of a girl student by three gunshots is a painful incident. The UP administration had been equally negligent. Uttar Pradesh mein shaasnik hinsa ne nayi 'tamancha sanskriti' ko janm diya hai (The state violence in UP has given birth to a new gun culture in UP," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The former chief minister has been critical of the Yogi Adityanath government over what he described as "fake encounters" of suspected criminals by the state police.

Meanwhile, the local police continued its probe to ascertain from where the deceased student had procured the country-made 0.32 bore pistol for the shootout, an official said.

An FIR was lodged at the Dadri police station under sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against the deceased student, the official added.

Also Read Not targeting law-abiding owners: Canada proposes ban on assault firearms One who wants to serve country will never become Agniveer: Akhilesh Yadav 2022: Supertech Twin-tower demolition, conflicts in housing societies 'Take our 100 MLAs and become CM,' Akhilesh's offer to both Dy CMs of UP People being prevented from casting vote in Mainpuri, Rampur: Akhilesh Religion is matter of conduct, BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath Anyone who speaks against govt's injustice gets notice: Aaditya Thackeray BJP describes Odisha cabinet reshuffle as 'old wine in new bottle' Cong likely to oppose bill to replace Centre's ordinance on Delhi Services After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes