close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anyone who speaks against govt's injustice gets notice: Aaditya Thackeray

"We are also seeing that authoritarian tendencies are also on the rise in the country," he added

ANI Politics
Credits: @AUThackeray

Credits: @AUThackeray

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reacting to the summon issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that anyone who speaks against the injustice done by the government is being served with notice.

Aaditya Thackeray said that he does not think that Jayant Patil will be scared in this situation.

While addressing the reporters in Nagpur, Aaditya Thackeray said, " Anyone who speaks against the injustice by the government is given notice. But I don't think Jayant Patil will be scared. We are the people who fight for the truth and we will stand with him."

"We are also seeing that authoritarian tendencies are also on the rise in the country," he added.

Earlier today Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the alleged IL & FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) scam.

The ED last week summoned NCP's Maharashtra unit's chief and MLA Jayant Patil to appear before the agency on Monday, in the IL & FS case.

Also Read

Eknath Shinde had cried and said he will be jailed: Aaditya Thackeray

ED summons Jayant Patil ahead of SC verdict; Maha minister says coincidence

Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka: NCP's Jayant Patil

Suffering for being part of opposition: NCP's Jayant Patil on ED summons

Stones pelted at Aaditya Thackeray's car during Shiv Sanvaad Yatra

BJP describes Odisha cabinet reshuffle as 'old wine in new bottle'

Cong likely to oppose bill to replace Centre's ordinance on Delhi Services

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

AIADMK organises protest against spurious hooch deaths in Tamil Nadu

This was the second summons by the agency sent to the NCP leader in connection with the alleged IL & FS scam.

On May 11, the ED summoned Patil to appear before the agency, to record his statement in the case. However, he later cited his busy schedule and requested ED for another date to appear before it.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL & FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West).

The ED began its probe into the IL & FS money laundering case in 2019 based on a First Information Report by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aaditya Thackeray NCP Enforcement Directorate

First Published: May 23 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP describes Odisha cabinet reshuffle as 'old wine in new bottle'

BJP
2 min read

Cong likely to oppose bill to replace Centre's ordinance on Delhi Services

Congress
3 min read
Premium

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Rajkot: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
4 min read
Premium

Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

The Lok Sabha had 14.4 per cent representation of women after the 2019 general elections.
4 min read

AIADMK organises protest against spurious hooch deaths in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Rajkot: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
4 min read

Ordinance has been brought to investigate corruption of AAP: MoS Lekhi

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read
Premium

Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

The Lok Sabha had 14.4 per cent representation of women after the 2019 general elections.
4 min read

Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram

Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram
2 min read

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon