Anyone who speaks against govt's injustice gets notice: Aaditya Thackeray

Reacting to the summon issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that anyone who speaks against the injustice done by the government is being served with notice.

Aaditya Thackeray said that he does not think that Jayant Patil will be scared in this situation.

While addressing the reporters in Nagpur, Aaditya Thackeray said, " Anyone who speaks against the injustice by the government is given notice. But I don't think Jayant Patil will be scared. We are the people who fight for the truth and we will stand with him."

"We are also seeing that authoritarian tendencies are also on the rise in the country," he added.

Earlier today Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the alleged IL & FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) scam.

The ED last week summoned NCP's Maharashtra unit's chief and MLA Jayant Patil to appear before the agency on Monday, in the IL & FS case.

This was the second summons by the agency sent to the NCP leader in connection with the alleged IL & FS scam.

On May 11, the ED summoned Patil to appear before the agency, to record his statement in the case. However, he later cited his busy schedule and requested ED for another date to appear before it.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL & FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West).

The ED began its probe into the IL & FS money laundering case in 2019 based on a First Information Report by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).