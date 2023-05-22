close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP describes Odisha cabinet reshuffle as 'old wine in new bottle'

With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inducting three senior leaders- BK Arukha, SP Nayak and Sudam Marndi, into the cabinet

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
BJP

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inducting three senior leaders- BK Arukha, SP Nayak and Sudam Marndi, into the cabinet, BJP on Monday described the reshuffle as a case of bringing forth "old wine in new bottle".

BJP state general secretary Golak Mohapatra asserted to newspersons that bringing back ministers who had earlier been dropped could not improve the efficiency of the Naveen Patnaik cabinet.

Asserting that the ministry reshuffle would have no impact on the electoral prospect of Mohapatra claimed, The cabinet reshuffle is like old wine in a new bottle.

He pointed out that ministers who were dropped from in the past, have been included in the ministry. "How can their efficiency increase?" he asked.

While Arukha and Marndi were dropped from the ministry in the previous ministry reshuffle in June, 2022, Nayak had served as a minister between 2009 to 2012. All the new ministers had some time ago served as members of the Naveen Patnaik Council of Ministers.

Mohapatra alleged that the cabinet reshuffle "was undertaken in order to deal with infighting within the ruling BJD". He claimed that resentment is still brewing within the BJD following the ministry reshuffle.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

TN Cabinet reshuffle: TRB Rajaa inducted in Stalin-led council of ministers

Odisha writes to Centre seeking release of pending food subsidy to state

Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

AIADMK organises protest against spurious hooch deaths in Tamil Nadu

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Karnataka Assembly session begins with RV Deshpande as pro-tem Speaker

The BJP leader claimed that the ministers who were dropped were entagled in various cases.

"By removing the two leaders from the Ministry, the government has admitted that they were guilty. However, it is surprising that the government is not taking any action against the two leaders", the BJP leader alleged.

However, the Congress party felt that the reshuffle had been done with an eye on polls due next year.

Congress MLA, Sura Routray said, "The ministry reshuffle was with an eye on the 2024 elections. Sudam Marandi from Mayurbhanj district has been taken into ministry to woo tribal votes. However, the ministers in the Odisha government are powerless in the state. Therefore, it will have no impact."

Earlier on the day, three senior BJD leaders- Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sarada Nayak and Sudam Marndi took oath as cabinet ministers. While Bikram Keshari Arukha has been given the Finance portfolio, the School and Mass Education and Labour & Employees' State Insurance departments have gone to Sudam Marndi and Sarada Nayak, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Odisha Cabinet reshuffle

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP describes Odisha cabinet reshuffle as 'old wine in new bottle'

BJP
2 min read
Premium

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Rajkot: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
4 min read
Premium

Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

The Lok Sabha had 14.4 per cent representation of women after the 2019 general elections.
4 min read

AIADMK organises protest against spurious hooch deaths in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami
1 min read

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Siddaramaiah's anti-urban bias may well become the chink in Cong's armour

Karnataka election
4 min read
Premium

Reworking the casts: Lesson from Karnataka poll outcome for the BJP

Modi
5 min read

Political fortunes: Here are the average assets of re-contesting MLAs

crorepatis politicians
2 min read
Premium

With Karnataka win, Congress gets a template for other Assembly polls

Karnataka
5 min read

2019 Lok Sabha elections fought on bodies of our soldiers: Satyapal Malik

Satya pal malik, J&amp;K Governor
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon