close
Sensex (-0.24%)
67678.24 -160.39
Nifty (-0.11%)
20169.20 -23.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
5880.75 + 14.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.20%)
40749.80 -80.10
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
46076.05 -155.45
Heatmap

Suspension of Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh should be revoked: AAP's Rinku

Talking about his own suspension, the AAP leader said, "I was also suspended in the last session, but it was only for the previous one, I will be attending the session of Parliament today"

Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Upper House in August this year after a complaint from four MPs alleging that he named them in a house panel without their consent.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Rinku said on Monday that the suspension of the party's MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha should be revoked and they should be allowed to attend the session in the new Parliament building.
"We will enter a new House today, and as they (Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh) are also elected representatives, they deserve to get their due respect. All Opposition parties have demanded to revoke their suspension," said Rinku.
Talking about his own suspension, the AAP leader said, "I was also suspended in the last session, but it was only for the previous one, I will be attending the session of Parliament today."
Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Upper House in August this year after a complaint from four MPs alleging that he named them in a house panel without their consent.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, while announcing Chadha's suspension had said, "...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."
In addition, Sanjay Singh was suspended in July this year for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for "repeatedly violating" the Chair's directives.

Also Read

AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio to 'Suspended Member of Parliament'

38 party NDA, brought to you by ED: AAP's Raghav Chadha takes swipe at BJP

AAP will participate in Oppn parties' meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

PM Modi should speak on Manipur violence in Parliament: Raghav Chaddha

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Six Congress guarantees for Telangana: Housing, electricity, pension & more

Parliament special session: AAP issues whip for its MPs in Rajya Sabha

Sheep, goats cannot fight lion: Maha CM Shinde on Oppn targetting PM Modi

All-party meet: Oppn dubs bill on EC appointments as anti-Constitutional

The five-day Special Session that began on Monday will see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raghav Chadha Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

Foxconn aims to double workforce, investment in India over next 12 monthsTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon