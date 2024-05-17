Swati Maliwal reaches AIIMS after FIR; may undergo medical check-up

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, late on Thursday night after the police filed an FIR based on a formal complaint lodged by her against a close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP MP may undergo a medical checkup at AIIMS, said sources.

The Delhi police filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Thursday evening, naming the Delhi CM's Personal Assistant, Bibhav Kumar.

Civil Lines Police have registered a case under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323, among other IPC sections, for offence including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult, and assault.

In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged she was "slapped, hit on the stomach, and kicked" by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA, Bibhav Kumar.

While giving her statement to the police, Swati Maliwal became emotional and demanded strict action in the case, sources claimed.

After complaining to the Delhi police, Swati Maliwal, in a post on X, requested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to politicize the incident.

Calling the incident "very bad," Maliwal said that she gave her statement in this regard to the police.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, saying that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too," the former DCW chief said in a post on Thursday after lodging a formal complaint with the Delhi police.

Sources said that Special Cell and Crime Branch teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. His location is being traced, and several teams of the Delhi Police are working on it.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Bibhav Kumar to appear on May 17 in connection with the alleged assault.

The BJP accused the AAP of failing to act against Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Assistant to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was allegedly behind the assault on Maliwal.

Sharing a picture of Bibhav with Arvind Kejriwal at the Lucknow airport, the BJP questioned the AAP for not acting against him despite an assurance from party MP Sanjay Singh.