close
Sensex (0.69%)
65673.53 + 447.49
Nifty (0.64%)
19559.70 + 123.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
5879.05 + 23.60
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
40097.75 + 50.25
Nifty Bank (0.86%)
44340.15 + 376.10
Heatmap

Tamil Nadu: Annamalai to kickstart meeting with BJP office bearers today

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday clarified that there was no pressure from anyone to leave the BJP-led NDA in the State

BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president Annamalai will hold a meeting with office bearers and district presidents from his party in Chennai on Thursday.
The crucial meeting comes on the heels of the BJP losing a key ally in the state as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) severed ties with the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month.
According to sources, Annamalai had a discussion with the BJP high command in Delhi on the AIADMK alliance. In Thursday's meeting, it is expected that Annamalai will share his views and those of the BJP's central leaders with the office bearers.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday clarified that there was no pressure from anyone to leave the BJP-led NDA in the State.
"We are strong with our decision to break ties with the BJP. No one put any pressure on us to take this decision. A few incidents hurt our cadres," Edappadi Palaniswami said while speaking to reporters in Salem.
Palaniswami further said, "From Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, no one put any pressure on us and we decided to break the ties with BJP respecting our cadres voice.

Also Read

AIADMK chief Palaniswami accuses DMK's partners of being 'servile'

AIADMK general secy Palaniswami to chair key meet in Chennai tomorrow

EPS to convince AIADMK leaders, cadres on continuing alliance with BJP

BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai

Hooch tragedy: K Palaniswami meets victim, lashes out at CM Stalin

Priyanka Gandhi to address public rally in poll-bound MP's Dhar today

Kingpin still out: Anurag Thakur takes on AAP after Sanjay Singh's Arrest

It is AAP's character to do corruption openly: BJP on Sanjay Singh's arrest

KCR to launch 'CM breakfast scheme' for govt schools in Telangana on Oct 6

Congress alleges covert alliance between BJP and BRS In Telangana

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIADMK Tamil Nadu BJP

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup 2023 | ENG vs NZ Playing 11Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon