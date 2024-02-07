Sensex (    %)
                        
'This is Anyay Yatra': BJP on Akhilesh Yadav joining Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Slamming the Opposition parties, the BJP said that the Samajwadi Party and Congress have no existence in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he would be joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) voiced strong opposition and called it 'Anyay Yatra'.

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "This is 'Anyay Yatra' and not Nyay Yatra. He [Akhilesh Yadav] has failed a lot of times and people have rejected them. The Samajwadi Party and Congress have no existence in Uttar Pradesh."
 

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna also slammed the Opposition leaders and said that they had nothing to offer.

"It doesn't matter. Last time, despite many compromises, what happened in the end? The public doesn't have faith in them [Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi] and both don't trust each other. They're thinking about themselves. Both are trying to save their respective dignity. They have nothing to offer," Minister Suresh Khanna said.
 

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge sent an invitation letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra as it reaches Uttar Pradesh on February 16.

Yadav said earlier that he was yet to receive a formal invite from the Congress to join Rahul's hybrid march, adding that his party wouldn't ask for one. And now, he has been invited to share the stage with Rahul during a public rally at National Inter College in Chandauli's Saiyadraja on February 16.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) confirmed later on Tuesday that its Supremo has accepted the invitation and has consented to join the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Amethi or Rae Bareli.

The Yatra, led by Congress MP and former national president Rahul Gandhi, is currently in its Odisha leg and will head further west before culminating in Mumbai.

Topics : Samajwadi Party Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

