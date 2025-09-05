Friday, September 05, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mithun Chakraborty files defamation case, TMC's Kunal Ghosh strikes back

Mithun Chakraborty files defamation case, TMC's Kunal Ghosh strikes back

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty has filed a defamation case against TMC's Kunal Ghosh, who has responded with a criminal defamation suit in a Kolkata court

Rimjhim Singh
Sep 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said that BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty has filed a civil defamation case against him in the Calcutta High Court. 
Ghosh said he has also filed a criminal defamation case against Chakraborty in the Bankshall Court in Kolkata. He alleged that the actor made defamatory remarks about him. The TMC leader said he has not yet received any legal notice from Chakraborty’s lawyer. “I am waiting for the case to be heard and will fight it in court,” Ghosh said. 
According to Ghosh, he came to know from sources that Mithun Chakraborty’s civil defamation suit is linked to comments he allegedly made. Chakraborty had earlier sent him a legal notice, to which Ghosh’s lawyer Ayan Chakraborty replied. 
 
Ghosh further said that once Chakraborty’s case comes up in the High Court, he will request a CBI inquiry into the allegations he has made against the actor.   

Relief for Mithun Chakraborty in another case

In a separate matter, the Calcutta High Court last month granted interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in connection with a police complaint over unpaid dues. The case was registered at Chitpur police station. 
Justice Jay Sengupta ordered that no coercive action can be taken against the actor-politician until September 10. However, the judge allowed the investigation to continue. 
The complaint was filed by a person who said he had carried out interior decoration work for a property belonging to a hotelier. He alleged that he undertook the work on the assurance of Mithun Chakraborty, but the hotelier failed to pay him around ₹35 lakh.
Chakraborty approached the court, seeking to quash the FIR. He argued that the allegations against him were false and motivated. He also requested protection from any coercive action in the matter.
 
(With agency inputs)

Sep 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

